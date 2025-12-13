Home > Finance > Bitcoin hoarder company Strategy remains in Nasdaq 100
Finance

Bitcoin hoarder company Strategy remains in Nasdaq 100

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 13, 2025

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - ‍Bitcoin ‌hoarding giant Strategy ⁠clung ‌to its place in ⁠the Nasdaq 100 ​on Friday, continuing ‌its ⁠year-long stint in the ​benchmark at a time where ​analysts ‍have raised ​questions over its business model.

(Reporting by Shashwat ⁠Chauhan and Ruchika Khanna ​in Bengaluru; Editing by ‌Anil D'Silva and Christian Schmollinger)

