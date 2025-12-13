Finance
Bitcoin hoarder company Strategy remains in Nasdaq 100
Bitcoin hoarder company Strategy remains in Nasdaq 100
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 13, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hoarding giant Strategy clung to its place in the Nasdaq 100 on Friday, continuing its year-long stint in the benchmark at a time where analysts have raised questions over its business model.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Ruchika Khanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christian Schmollinger)
Explore more articles in the Finance category