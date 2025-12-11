NATO's Rutte warns allies they are Russia's next target

BERLIN, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - NATO chief Mark Rutte on ‍Thursday ‌urged allies to step up defence efforts ⁠to prevent a ‌war waged by Russia, that could be "on the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured".

In ⁠a speech in Berlin, Rutte said too many allies ​of the military alliance did not ‌feel the urgency ⁠of Russia's threat in Europe and that they must rapidly increase defence spending and ​production to prevent a war on the scale of that seen by past generations.

"We are Russia's next target. I fear ​that ‍too many are ​quietly complacent. Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now," Rutte said.

"Conflict ⁠is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. ​And we must be prepared," he added.

Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five ‌years, Rutte said.

