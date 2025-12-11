Home > Headlines > NATO's Rutte warns allies they are Russia's next target
NATO's Rutte warns allies they are Russia's next target

Posted on December 11, 2025

BERLIN, ‌Dec 11 (Reuters) - NATO chief Mark Rutte on ‍Thursday ‌urged allies to step up defence efforts ⁠to prevent a ‌war waged by Russia, that could be "on the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured".

In ⁠a speech in Berlin, Rutte said too many allies ​of the military alliance did not ‌feel the urgency ⁠of Russia's threat in Europe and that they must rapidly increase defence spending and ​production to prevent a war on the scale of that seen by past generations.

"We are Russia's next target. I fear ​that ‍too many are ​quietly complacent. Too many don't feel the urgency. And too many believe that time is on our side. It is not. The time for action is now," Rutte said.

"Conflict ⁠is at our door. Russia has brought war back to Europe. ​And we must be prepared," he added.

Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within five ‌years, Rutte said.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

