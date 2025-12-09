Half of Ukraine's capital in the dark after Russian strikes, ministry says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 9, 2025
KYIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Power was out for roughly half of residents in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday after the latest Russian attacks on the country's energy system, the energy ministry said.
"The situation in Kyiv remains one of the most difficult – currently, up to 50% of consumers in the capital are without electricity," the ministry said on Telegram.
Russia has sharply increased both the number and intensity of attacks on Ukrainian gas and energy infrastructure in recent months, targeting both power generation facilities and electricity transmission systems.
Ukraine operates three nuclear power plants, which produce more than 50% of all electricity, but the plants are forced to reduce production due to damage to power lines.
The energy shortage is forcing power grid operator Ukrenergo to restrict supplies to consumers, plunging entire regions into darkness. Power cuts also affect heat and water supplies.
Residents of Kyiv and the Kyiv region have been getting electricity for only about 10 hours out of 24 over the past week.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa and Pavel PolityukEditing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)