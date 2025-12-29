ROME, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy's cabinet on Monday approved a decree to keep military aid flowing to Ukraine through 2026, sealing a coalition compromise after weeks of debate that exposed divisions over foreign policy within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

The accord followed threats by the far-right League, which had close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin before Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, to abstain on the measure and thereby exacerbate rifts over Italy's stance on the war.

League leader Matteo Salvini, who serves as deputy prime minister, had argued that dispatching additional military aid to Ukraine could fuel corruption in Kyiv and would not help end the war. Critics accused him of promoting Putin's agenda.

The new decree is similar to bills approved in the past three years, stating that the government will transfer military vehicles, materials and equipment to Ukraine.

However, the League said that in a change from the 2025 text, the new decree stated that priority would be given to logistical and medical items for civilian use, and for equipment needed to defend against missile, drone and cyber attacks.

Meloni's office did not immediately release the text.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who heads the coalition Forza Italia party, welcomed the new bill, which has to be approved by parliament within two months.

"It's an absolutely balanced decree, like the previous ones. Italy will continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically, financially, and politically," he was quoted as saying by Corriere della Sera daily.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has sent 12 packages of military aid to Kyiv, although it has never revealed exactly what it has dispatched, saying this is classified information.

Defence Chief of Staff General Luciano Portolano told Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Sunday that Italy had so far sent supplies worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion).

While Italy has been a consistent contributor of aid to Ukraine, it has lagged behind other major European economies, notably Germany, which has sent more than 15 billion euros in military supplies to Ukraine, with billions more promised.

($1 = 0.8492 euros)

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Aidan Lewis)