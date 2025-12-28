Repairs start near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant after IAEA-brokered local ceasefire
Posted on December 28, 2025
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Power line repairs have begun near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after another local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency said on Sunday, citing its Director General Rafael Grossi.
An IAEA team is monitoring repairs expected to last a few days, as part of efforts to prevent nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine conflict, the agency added.