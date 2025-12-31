Russia's Gerasimov says Putin ordered buffer zone expansion in Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv in 2026
Posted on December 31, 2025
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said Russian forces were advancing into Ukrainian defences and that President Vladimir Putin ordered expansion of a buffer zone in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv in 2026, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.
Gerasimov inspected the "North" grouping of troops and held a meeting at a command post, according to the reports.
Russia's "North" troop grouping, formed in early 2024, has operated in northeastern Ukraine, seeking to create a buffer along the border in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv, pushing back Ukrainian forces and positioning for further advances.
