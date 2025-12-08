EU leaders say Ukraine's sovereignty, long-term security crucial in peace talks
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected and its security guaranteed for the long term in any peace deal with Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday.
The two EU institution chiefs issued the same message in social media posts after a meeting in Brussels with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
"Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected. Ukraine's security must be guaranteed, in the long term, as a first line of defence for our Union," their posts read.
