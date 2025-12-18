EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agree that it would be fair to use Russian assets to finance Ukraine, but there are many technical points that need to be ironed out, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.
"We have definitely made a breakthrough, everyone agrees that it is worth negotiating and it would be fair to use Russian assets, but some countries will fight until the end to maximize their guarantees," he told reporters in Brussels.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
