Home > Finance > EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM
Finance

EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

BRUSSELS, Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - EU leaders agreed at a summit in Brussels on Thursday ‍to work ‌on the option of financing Ukraine in 2026 band 2027 through the ⁠use of frozen Russian assets rather ‌than joint EU borrowing, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"We are certainly after a breakthrough and the breakthrough means that everybody agrees that it is worth trying and that ⁠the use of Russian assets for Ukraine would be justified and good for Europe, but some ​countries will fight until the end to maximise ‌guarantees for themselves," Tusk told reporters.

"This ⁠declaration that we all want to use Russian assets for Ukraine was made and I don't think anybody is going to go back on it," ​Tusk said during a break in summit talks.

Of the total 210 billion euros of Russian assets frozen in the EU after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, 185 billion are held in Belgium's Euroclear central securities depository ​and ‍Belgium is worried it would ​be the target of Russian legal retaliation if it agrees to release the funds for the EU plan.

"We have many ours of increasingly technical discussions ahead of us, because the countries which are the most at risk of Russian financial reprisals in the future, mainly Belgium, but not only, are looking ⁠for safeguards," Tusk said.

"The use of the so-called headroom in the EU budget does not inspire enthusiasm in key ​EU countries, so I would not see hope for plans to use European money for this. We will rather be looking at the reparations loan on the basis of Russian assets and we will ‌rather be looking to provide guarantees for countries most at risk, like Belgium, so that they fell these guarantees are serious," he said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)

Related Posts
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy
ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

View All Finance Posts