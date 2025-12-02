Home > Finance > ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy
Finance

ECB holds rates steady and turns more positive on the economy

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 18, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

By Francesco Canepa ‌and Balazs Koranyi

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its policy rates steady on Thursday and took a more positive view on a euro zone ‍economy that ‌has shown resilience to global trade shocks.

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro raised several of its growth and inflation projections for the ⁠bloc, in a move that likely closes the door to further rate cuts in ‌the near term.

"Inflation has been revised up for 2026, mainly because staff now expect services inflation to decline more slowly," the ECB in a press release.

Recent growth figures for the euro zone have beaten ECB expectations, buoyed by exporters navigating U.S. tariffs more effectively than anticipated and by domestic spending that has counterbalanced a malaise in manufacturing.

Inflation, meanwhile, has been hovering around the ECB's 2% ⁠target, boosted by price hikes in the services sector, and is expected to stay there for the foreseeable future.

The more upbeat data has already led investors to draw a line under an easing cycle that saw ​the ECB halve its policy rate from 4% to 2% in the year to last June.

But the ‌ECB formally kept its options open on Thursday, repeating its mantra that it ⁠would set borrowing costs "meeting-by-meeting" depending on incoming data and that it was "not pre-committing to a particular rate path".

RATE HIKE NEXT?

ECB President Christine Lagarde was nevertheless certain to be asked if rates were next set to go up, as some traders have been betting. But this debate was seen by many as premature given ample ​idle capacity in the manufacturing sector.

"I would expect Christine Lagarde to steer clear of rate hike conversations," Spyros Andreopoulos, founder of the Thin Ice Macroeconomics consultancy, said.

Some comments from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, chief economist Philip Lane and Lagarde herself have helped fuel some speculation about a rate hike late next year. 

Financial markets have begun pricing modest chances of a rate hike late next year or early in 2027 [GVD/EUR].

But most economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to leave rates where they are ​through 2026 and ‍2027, although the forecast range for the latter year ​was wide at 1.5%-2.5%.

"The reality is, the bar is probably quite high for a move in either direction in the next few meetings," BNP Paribas chief economist Isabelle Mateos y Lago said.

HIGHER PROJECTIONS FOR GROWTH AND INFLATION

The ECB could do little but acknowledge that economic activity in the euro zone economy, while unspectacular, has been better than expected.

It now expects growth of 1.4% this year, 1.2% in 2026, and 1.4% in 2027 and 2028.

Private sector economists, too, expect growth to carry forward into next year, supported by the German government's planned investments in defence and infrastructure and a relatively tight labour market, where workers have finally seen wages catch up with the post-pandemic surge in prices.

"A stable labour market, ⁠a growing service sector, and the German fiscal stimulus will provide a tailwind to the euro zone economy in the coming months," Felix Schmidt, a senior economist at Berenberg, said.

The ECB's core inflation forecasts for 2026-27 were nudged higher too.

These are ​crucial as they factor out the effect of a delay to the European Union's new carbon trading scheme, which will mechanistically bring down headline inflation in 2026-27 and push it up in 2028.

Among factors likely to weigh on inflation is the euro's strength against the Chinese yuan or renminbi, which is making it even harder for the euro zone to compete with China, and against the U.S. dollar, which may fall further if the Federal Reserve cuts ‌rates more rapidly under a new chair.

"When you look at the trade balance of Europe, it appears that the competitiveness problem is much more pronounced against China than against the U.S. For me, the exchange rate to look at is not the dollar-euro, it's the euro-renminbi," BNP's Mateos y Lago said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Related Posts
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
ECB keeps rates steady, nudges up growth forecast
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Lufthansa looks to US flyers opting for premium to boost sales
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
Bank of England policymakers' views on December rate cut
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM
EU leaders agree to work on using Russian assets for loan for Ukraine -Polish PM
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
Orlen to buy butadiene plant builder from Synthos for $193 million
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
British regulator cracks down on home, travel insurers
France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
France's EDF raises maximum cost estimate for six reactors to 72.8 billion euros
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Lululemon surges on Elliott's $1 billion bet ahead of leadership change
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
Austria's RBI says Russian unit will book nearly $400 million provisions in Rasperia lawsuit
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
EU leaders think it is fair to use Russian assets for Ukraine, Polish PM says
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Germany and Spain urge EU to back Mercosur trade deal as France resists
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models
Zara turns to AI to generate fashion imagery using real-life models

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

BNP Paribas in exclusive talks to buy Mercedes-Benz's car-leasing unit in $1.2 billion deal

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Exclusive-Lufthansa projects 6% long-haul flight growth in 2026 as pursues turnaround

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Bank of England cuts rates in tight vote, sterling rises

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia says commission on Ukraine war damages has no legal force for Moscow

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Russia's central bank says it will sue European banks in Russian court over frozen assets

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Bank of England cuts rates after tight vote but signals caution about further moves

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Lucasfilm wins bid to throw out UK lawsuit over 'resurrection' of 'Star Wars' character

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

Volkswagen pushing ahead with German cost-cutting, brand boss says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

New Czech government looking at several CEZ buyout options, minister says

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Germany launches 30 billion euro fund to mobilise private investment

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Rheinmetall, ICEYE partner on $2 billion German army order for space sector

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

Meta's Yann LeCun targets $3.5 billion valuation for new AI startup, FT reports

View All Finance Posts