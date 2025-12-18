BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - A new draft text ‍discussed ‌by European Union leaders on Thursday offers Belgium ⁠and other countries ‌holding frozen Russian assets unlimited guarantees for potential damages, should Moscow successfully sue them for an ⁠EU plan to lend them to Ukraine.

The new ​draft text, seen by Reuters, also ‌offers EU countries ⁠and institutions whose assets may be seized by Russia in retaliation the possibility to ​offset such damages against Russian assets held by the EU.

The text, which is under discussion and could still change, ​also ‍says the EU ​would put in place a mechanism offering unconditional, irrevocable, on-demand guarantees that the EU would swiftly repay the Russian central bank assets in all circumstances should the need ⁠arise.

Asked about the chances of the text being adopted in ​this form, EU diplomats said the lack of a limit on the guarantees would be a problem for ‌many countries.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Lili Bayer and Andrew Gray, editing by Bart Meijer)