EU leaders to propose Ukraine reparations loan using Russia's frozen assets under conditions - draft document

BRUSSELS, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - According to a draft ‍document ‌seen by Reuters, which could still change, ⁠European Union ‌leaders will ask EU institutions to urgently adopt instruments to establish a reparations loan ⁠backed by cash balances linked to Russia's frozen ​assets.

The draft lists several conditions ‌for the loan, ⁠including full respect for the contractual obligations of asset holders, equal treatment, ​compliance with bilateral investment treaties, and a requirement that the funds support both EU and Ukrainian defence industries.

The ​draft ‍also said EU ​leaders want the reparations loan to provide financial support for Ukraine starting in the second quarter of 2026, including its military needs.

In the document, ⁠the text about the reparations loan was in square brackets ​which means the proposal had not yet been adopted and may still change as talks go ‌on.

