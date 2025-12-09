DUBLIN, ‌Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission ‍is very ‌close to a solution to convince ⁠a qualified ‌majority of member states on financing for Ukraine, the head of the European ⁠Council said on Tuesday.

"We are working on fine-tuning ​a legal and technical solution ‌that would obtain ⁠the agreement of all or at least a qualified majority of ​the member states," Antonio Costa told reporters in a news conference in Dublin, adding he was confident ​EU ‍leaders would make ​a decision on December 18.

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an unprecedented use of frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to raise 90 ⁠billion euros ($104.7 billion) for Ukraine to help fund its ​armed forces and basic services. Belgium, where most of the frozen assets are located, opposes ‌the plan.

($1 = 0.8597 euros)

