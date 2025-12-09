EU's Costa: we are very close to solution on frozen Russian assets
Posted on December 9, 2025
DUBLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission is very close to a solution to convince a qualified majority of member states on financing for Ukraine, the head of the European Council said on Tuesday.
"We are working on fine-tuning a legal and technical solution that would obtain the agreement of all or at least a qualified majority of the member states," Antonio Costa told reporters in a news conference in Dublin, adding he was confident EU leaders would make a decision on December 18.
The European Commission proposed on Wednesday an unprecedented use of frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to raise 90 billion euros ($104.7 billion) for Ukraine to help fund its armed forces and basic services. Belgium, where most of the frozen assets are located, opposes the plan.
($1 = 0.8597 euros)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Inti LandauroEditing by Gareth Jones)