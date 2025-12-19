Home > Headlines > Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says
Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says

Posted on December 19, 2025

KYIV, ‌Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian ‍aerial ‌drones struck a Russian ⁠shadow ‌fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea ⁠for the first time, ​an official at Ukraine's ‌SBU ⁠security service told Reuters on Friday.

The ​official said that the drones hit the vessel - the ​Qendil - ‍in waters ​more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) from Ukraine, causing critical damage. The vessel ⁠was empty at the ​time of the attack.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing ‌by Olena Harmash; Editing by Joe Bavier)

