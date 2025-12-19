Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says
Ukraine hits Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean for first time, SBU source says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 19, 2025
KYIV, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian aerial drones struck a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, an official at Ukraine's SBU security service told Reuters on Friday.
The official said that the drones hit the vessel - the Qendil - in waters more than 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles) from Ukraine, causing critical damage. The vessel was empty at the time of the attack.
(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Joe Bavier)