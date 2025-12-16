Headlines
Netherlands will host International Claims Commission for Ukraine, minister says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
THE HAGUE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will be the home of an International Claims Commission for Ukraine, aimed at validating claims of war damages to be repaid at some stage by Russia, Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said on Tuesday.
Van Weel said the commission was primarily aimed at establishing claims, and would not offer an outright guarantee to Ukraine that those damages would be repaid.
