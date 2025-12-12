KYIV, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - A bulk carrier in Ukraine's ‍Odesa ‌region suffered damage and was on fire after ⁠a Russian attack ‌on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources said the vessel was ⁠in the port of Chornomorsk, one of Odesa region's ​three big Black Sea ports.

Russia last ‌week threatened to "cut Ukraine ⁠off from the sea" as retaliation for Kyiv's attacks with sea drones on unlicensed ​tankers heading to Russia to export its oil.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack deliberately targeted the ship.

One of the sources ​identified ‍the vessel as ​the Cenk T.

According to the MarineTraffic website, a Panama-flagged vessel bearing that name was identified as being in the Black Sea 21 hours ago.

Reuters could not independently confirm which flag ⁠the vessel was sailing under.

A source familiar with the matter told ​Reuters that the vessel's owner is Turkish.

Ukraine's air force reported missile and drone attacks on Odesa region on Friday.

