Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian overnight drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, the region’s governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported, Vladimirov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimirov did not specify which facility was on fire.

Russian oil major Lukoil runs the Stavrolen petrochemical complex at Budyonnovsk in Stavropol and the region also hosts gas pipeline infrastructure and fuel storage sites that make it part of Russia’s broader energy and chemicals system.

Ukraine, which has reportedly attacked the Stavrolen plant before, has said its strikes inside Russia and away from the front line are aimed at crippling Russia's military effort in a war that Moscow launched nearly four years ago.

