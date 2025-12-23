Home > Headlines > Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says
Headlines

Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at industrial site in Russia's Stavropol region, governor says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 23, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian overnight drone attack sparked a fire at an industrial facility in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, the region’s governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, said on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported, Vladimirov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimirov did not specify which facility was on fire.

Russian oil major Lukoil runs the Stavrolen petrochemical complex at Budyonnovsk in Stavropol and the region also hosts gas pipeline infrastructure and fuel storage sites that make it part of Russia’s broader energy and chemicals system.

Ukraine, which has reportedly attacked the Stavrolen plant before, has said its strikes inside Russia and away from the front line are aimed at crippling Russia's military effort in a war that Moscow launched nearly four years ago. 

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Related Posts
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says border residents taken to Russia had long interacted with neighbours
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says border residents taken to Russia had long interacted with neighbours
Novo Nordisk wins US approval for weight-loss pill
Novo Nordisk wins US approval for weight-loss pill
Kremlin says weekend Ukraine peace talks not breakthrough, Izvestia reports
Kremlin says weekend Ukraine peace talks not breakthrough, Izvestia reports
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says negotiations on war settlement 'close to a real result'
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says negotiations on war settlement 'close to a real result'
Corruption charges spark protests against Albanian government
Corruption charges spark protests against Albanian government
Exclusive-US conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria after Trump intervention threat
Exclusive-US conducting surveillance flights over Nigeria after Trump intervention threat
Six British men charged with over 60 sexual offences against woman
Six British men charged with over 60 sexual offences against woman
Mercedes reaches $150 million settlement with US states over diesel scandal
Mercedes reaches $150 million settlement with US states over diesel scandal
Italian prosecutors ask to drop case of suspected Russian drone flyovers
Italian prosecutors ask to drop case of suspected Russian drone flyovers
Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
Three seriously hurt in explosion at chemical plant in France
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Chris Rea, singer of 'Driving Home for Christmas', dies at 74
Portugal's far-right leader ordered to remove posters targeting Roma community
Portugal's far-right leader ordered to remove posters targeting Roma community