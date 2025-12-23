Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia strikes Ukraine, Polish armed forces say

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early on Tuesday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched airstrikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, the armed forces of the NATO-member country said.

"Fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air-defence and radar reconnaissance systems were put on heightened readiness," the operational command of the armed forces said in a post on social media website X.

"These measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing and protecting the airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions."

