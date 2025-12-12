KYIV, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck two Russian oil rigs ‍in ‌the Caspian Sea, an official in the Security Service ⁠of Ukraine (SBU) said on ‌Friday.

The source said SBU drones hit the Filanovsky and Korchagin oil rigs, which both belong to Russia’s Lukoil.

The Filanovsky rig - part ⁠of Russia's largest Caspian oil field - came under attack earlier this week. ​It was the first such attack during ‌the war as Ukraine ⁠steps up its campaign to disrupt Russian oil and gas output.

According to preliminary information, drones damaged critical equipment ​on both platforms and suspended production, the source added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Reuters has contacted Lukoil for comment.

It was unclear where Ukraine launched the ​attack ‍from - the Caspian ​Sea is more than 700 km (435 miles) from the country's nearest border.

Kyiv has conducted numerous drone strikes on Russian oil facilities this year in an effort to undermine Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

The strikes have ⁠particularly targeted oil refineries, many of which are situated in the European part of ​Russia.

Ukraine widened its campaign last month by targeting unregulated tankers transporting Russian oil through the Black Sea. Three such vessels have been hit by ‌Ukrainian sea drones in the last two weeks.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)