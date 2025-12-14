Headlines
Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 14, 2025
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Russian air defence units destroyed a drone heading for Moscow late on Sunday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Sobyanin, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency crews were examining fragments where they hit the ground.
Ukrainian forces periodically send drones toward the Russian capital. Some 40 were shot down over the Moscow region within a few hours on one occasion last week.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Diane Craft)
