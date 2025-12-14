Home > Headlines > Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says
Russian air defence units destroy Moscow-bound drone, mayor says

Posted on December 14, 2025

Dec ‌14 (Reuters) - Russian ‍air ‌defence units destroyed a ⁠drone ‌heading for Moscow late on Sunday, ⁠Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ​said.

Sobyanin, writing on the ‌Telegram ⁠messaging app, said emergency crews were ​examining fragments where they hit the ground.

Ukrainian forces ​periodically ‍send ​drones toward the Russian capital. Some 40 were shot down over ⁠the Moscow region within a ​few hours on one occasion last week.

(Reporting ‌by Reuters; editing by Diane Craft)

