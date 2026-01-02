KYIV, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russian missiles struck a multi-storey apartment building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, leaving the building in ruins and injuring at least 25 people, officials said.

Photographs and videos posted online showed smoke rising from an area of vast destruction, with emergency crews making their way through rubble and large chunks of building materials.

"Missile strikes in central Kharkiv have nearly destroyed a five-storey dwelling," Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov told Ukrainian television, saying that according to preliminary information two ballistic missiles had struck the area.

"Rescue teams are on site. They are primarily clearing rubble and searching for people underneath."

Syniehubov said 25 people were injured, with 16 in hospital, including a woman in serious condition.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov put the casualty toll at 30 injured.

Located 30 km (18 miles) from the border, Kharkiv withstood Russian advances in the early weeks of Russia's February 2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

With Russia's forces focused since on capturing eastern regions of the country, the city has been a constant target of aerial attacks.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Ron Popeski and Gareth Jones)