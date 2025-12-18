Home > Headlines > Russian attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy injures six, causes blackouts, governor says
Russian attack on Ukraine's central Cherkasy injures six, causes blackouts, governor says

Dec ‌18 (Reuters) - Russia launched a "massive" drone attack on ‍Ukraine's ‌central Cherkasy region, injuring six people and triggering ⁠a blackout in ‌part of Cherkasy city, the local governor said on Thursday.

"A difficult night for our Cherkasy region," ⁠Governor Ihor Taburets said on the Telegram messaging app.

Taburets said ​the attack targeted critical infrastructure and ‌that part of ⁠the region's main city was without power. He also reported damage to more than a ​dozen of private houses.

The military said Russia had launched 82 drones on Ukraine overnight, and Ukrainian forces destroyed 63 of them.

The ​governor ‍of the southern ​Mykolaiv region said Russia attacked energy infrastructure there, leaving settlements in the Voznesensk and Mykolaiv districts without power, though it was later restored to most households.

Russia has sharply increased the ⁠number and intensity of its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent ​months, targeting gas, energy and distribution facilities and plunging entire cities into darkness. An attack over the weekend left ‌more than a million households across Ukraine without power.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

