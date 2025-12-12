Home > Headlines > Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says
Headlines

Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 12, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian, European ‍and ‌U.S. national security advisers met ⁠on ‌Friday and discussed further coordination of their positions ⁠on proposals for a settlement ​of the conflict in ‌Ukraine, the ⁠head of the Ukrainian negotiating team said.

"They discussed ​further synchronisation of positions, security issues, and next steps in ​working ‍on a ​peace plan," Kyiv's senior negotiator Rustem Umerov wrote on Telegram.

Work was continuing at the same ⁠time, Umerov said, on security guarantees ​for Ukraine and on economic issues and post-war restoration of ‌Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Related Posts
EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
EU, India unlikely to finalize trade agreement by end of year, Bloomberg News reports
Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?
Explainer-What are the legal risks of EU's 'reparations loan' for Ukraine?
Google faces $129 million French asset freeze after Russian ruling, documents show
Google faces $129 million French asset freeze after Russian ruling, documents show
Thousands strike and march in Italy against Meloni's budget
Thousands strike and march in Italy against Meloni's budget
Hundreds of storks found dead near Madrid amid wider bird flu surge
Hundreds of storks found dead near Madrid amid wider bird flu surge
EIB to boost lending for EU defence projects in 2026
EIB to boost lending for EU defence projects in 2026
Austrian former tycoon Benko will appeal fraud conviction, lawyer says
Austrian former tycoon Benko will appeal fraud conviction, lawyer says
Israel gives legal status to 19 West Bank settlements, media reports
Israel gives legal status to 19 West Bank settlements, media reports
Red Cross and Red Crescent cuts aid appeal despite surging global crises
Red Cross and Red Crescent cuts aid appeal despite surging global crises
Volvo Cars urges EU to resist pressure to scrap fossil-fuel autos ban
Volvo Cars urges EU to resist pressure to scrap fossil-fuel autos ban
Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, sources say
Vessel on fire after Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, sources say
Spain's Socialists face backlash over handling of sexual harassment claims
Spain's Socialists face backlash over handling of sexual harassment claims
;