Ukrainian, European, US security advisers met, head of Ukrainian negotiation team says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian, European and U.S. national security advisers met on Friday and discussed further coordination of their positions on proposals for a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating team said.
"They discussed further synchronisation of positions, security issues, and next steps in working on a peace plan," Kyiv's senior negotiator Rustem Umerov wrote on Telegram.
Work was continuing at the same time, Umerov said, on security guarantees for Ukraine and on economic issues and post-war restoration of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
