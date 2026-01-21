Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 21, 2026
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is probing a former presidential aide and Naftogaz board member for alleged green energy embezzlement involving occupied territories.
KYIV, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau said on Wednesday it was investigating an unnamed former senior official from the president's office and a former board member of state oil and gas major Naftogaz for involvement in an alleged green energy embezzlement scheme.
In a statement on social media, the bureau said the alleged scheme involved claiming green energy payments for facilities in territories occupied by Russia in 2022. It said a total of nine suspects had been identified in the case.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
