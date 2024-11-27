Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Business

UK watchdog says supermarket loyalty scheme prices offer genuine savings

Person shopping for vegetables in supermarket.

Published : 18 hours ago, on

By James Davey

LONDON (Reuters) -British supermarket prices offered through loyalty schemes provide genuine savings, the competition regulator ruled on Wednesday, providing a boost to the major players who are increasingly relying on them to attract shoppers.

Loyalty schemes such as market leader Tesco’s “Clubcard Prices” and No. 2 Sainsbury’s “Nectar Prices” offer significantly lower prices for members and have proved hugely successful for the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

The vast majority of UK shoppers now use them and an increasing number of products are covered by the schemes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a review in January to consider their impact on shoppers. In July, it said it did not expect to identify widespread evidence of promotions misleading consumers.

On Wednesday it said an analysis of around 50,000 products on promotion found very little evidence of supermarkets inflating their “usual” prices to make loyalty promotions seem like a better deal.

It found shoppers can make an average saving of 17% to 25% buying loyalty priced products at the five supermarkets examined – Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Co-op and Waitrose.

We know many people don’t trust loyalty card prices, which is why we did a deep dive to get to the bottom of whether supermarkets were treating shoppers fairly,” said George Lusty, the CMA’s interim executive director of consumer protection.

“We found that almost all the loyalty prices reviewed offered genuine savings against the usual price – a fact we hope reassures shoppers.”

However, Lusty did note that the CMA’s review had shown that loyalty prices were not always the cheapest option, and advised customers to shop around.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which represents the major grocers, welcomed the findings.

“We hope this report puts to bed some of the recent criticisms levelled against loyalty card schemes,” said Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the BRC.

Shares in Tesco and Sainsbury’s were up 1% and 0.2% respectively.

As part of its review, the CMA also looked at the way supermarkets collect and use people’s data when they sign up to loyalty schemes. It did not see evidence of consumer law concerns in relation to this.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Paul Sandle and Jason Neely)

 

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post