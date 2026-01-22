Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
The UK, citing concerns over Russia's involvement, will not sign Trump's Board of Peace treaty today, as announced by foreign minister Yvette Cooper from Davos.
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain will not be signing U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace treaty on Thursday, foreign minister Yvette Cooper said, citing concerns over Russia's possible involvement in the initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.
"We won't be one of the signatories today, because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues, and we do also have concerns about (Russian) President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace," Cooper told BBC News from Davos.
