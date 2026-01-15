Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday it was launching a review into how it assesses efficiencies offered by merging businesses and engages with them, as part of a drive to boost business confidence in the country.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it was seeking input on analytical approaches to "rivalry-enhancing efficiencies" among other themes and would look to draft proposals for possible implementation by the summer.
