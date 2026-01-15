Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 15, 2026
LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of England has made a mistake by lowering capital requirements for banks which is likely to enrich shareholders at a time when risks to the finance sector are on the rise, two former BoE officials said on Thursday.
John Vickers, a former BoE chief economist who also oversaw a bank rules reform after the global financial crisis, and David Aikman, who worked on financial stability issues at the central bank, said bank capital requirements should be higher not lower.
The BoE's Financial Policy Committee last month lowered its system-wide capital requirements by 1 percentage point. Governor Andrew Bailey said banks would hopefully increase their lending to boost the economy as a result of the change.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves have said they want to reduce barriers to growth, including those they view as caused by excessive regulation.
But Vickers and Aikman said the effects of the change on lending and growth were likely to be small while bank payouts to shareholders might rise.
"We see no compelling economic reason for the FPC's loosening of bank capital policy. On the contrary, the Bank of England might have made a capital mistake," they wrote in a blog posted by the Centre for Economic Policy Research, a think tank.
Higher risks facing the financial sector - including from the trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump - and the reduced ability of Britain's fiscally stretched government to bail out any struggling banks pointed to a need for higher capital requirements, they said.
"Political and lobbying pressure to relax this key element of regulation should, in our view, have been resisted," Vickers and Aikman said.
Higher bank capital requirements increase the buffer banks have against big losses and reduce the likelihood of them needing a taxpayer bailout in a crisis.
The BoE said in December that its decision to lower the system-wide level of Tier 1 capital requirements to 13% of risk-weighted assets was backed up by changes in the financial system including a fall in banks' average risk weights, reduced systemic importance of some banks and better risk measurement.
Vickers, who has long called for higher bank capital requirements, is currently the warden of All Souls College, part of the University of Oxford. Aikman is director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Capital requirements are regulations that require banks to hold a certain amount of capital reserves to absorb potential losses, ensuring financial stability and reducing the risk of bank failures.
Financial stability refers to a condition where the financial system operates effectively, allowing for the smooth functioning of financial markets, institutions, and the economy without significant disruptions.
The Bank of England is the central bank of the UK, responsible for monetary policy, issuing currency, maintaining financial stability, and regulating the banking system.
The Financial Policy Committee (FPC) is a part of the Bank of England that oversees the stability of the financial system and implements measures to mitigate systemic risks.
Lowering capital requirements can lead to increased lending by banks, but it may also raise risks in the financial system, potentially leading to greater instability during economic downturns.
