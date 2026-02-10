UK regulator fines two men over insider trading in Bidstack shares
The FCA fined two individuals for insider trading in Bidstack shares, totaling 108,731 pounds, highlighting regulatory actions against financial misconduct.
LONDON, Feb 10 - Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday it had fined two individuals a combined 108,731 pounds ($148,548) for insider dealing in shares of UK-based advertising technology company Bidstack Group PLC.
Dipesh Kerai and Bhavesh Hirani were fined for insider dealing, the FCA said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7320 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti, editing by William James)
Insider trading refers to the buying or selling of a publicly-traded company's stock based on non-public, material information about the company. It is illegal and can lead to severe penalties.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is a regulatory body in the UK that oversees financial markets and firms to ensure they operate fairly and transparently, protecting consumers and maintaining market integrity.
Fines in financial regulation are monetary penalties imposed on individuals or companies for violating laws or regulations. These fines serve as a deterrent against misconduct and promote compliance within the financial sector.
Bidstack Group PLC is a UK-based advertising technology company that specializes in in-game advertising, allowing brands to reach consumers through video games.
A financial regulator is an authority that oversees and enforces laws and regulations within the financial sector, ensuring market stability, protecting consumers, and promoting fair competition.
