Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 16, 2026
Last updated: January 16, 2026
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's crime commissioner for the West Midlands said on Friday the region's police chief would retire following mounting criticism for the force's recommendation to ban soccer fans of Israel's Maccabi from attending a game at Aston Villa last year.
The ban caused a diplomatic dispute, coming shortly after an antisemitic attack that killed two men at a synagogue in northwest England and when tensions were high because of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Chief constable Craig Guildford's immediate retirement followed his force's recommendation for a ban on away fans from the Europa League match in central England, police and crime commissioner Simon Foster said.
His retirement comes just days after interior minister Shabana Mahmood said she no longer had confidence in him after a report by the police watchdog.
"The findings of the Chief Inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police," Mahmood said in a statement following the announcement. "By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today."
The decision to ban Israeli fans ahead of the November 6 game in Birmingham was condemned by both the British and Israeli governments. Jewish community leaders accused the force of misrepresenting intelligence and undermining public confidence.
The game in November went ahead without major disruptions, though police made 11 arrests when Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters demonstrated outside the stadium.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)
A crime commissioner is an elected official responsible for overseeing the police force in a specific area, ensuring accountability, and addressing local crime issues.
A police chief is the highest-ranking officer in a police department, responsible for managing operations, personnel, and the overall direction of the police force.
Public confidence in law enforcement refers to the trust and belief that the community has in the police and their ability to maintain safety and justice.
Antisemitic attacks are acts of violence or discrimination directed against Jewish individuals or communities, often motivated by prejudice or hatred.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category