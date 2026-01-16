West Midlands Police Chief Resigns Amid Controversy Over Fan Ban

Controversy Surrounding the Police Chief's Retirement

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's crime commissioner for the West Midlands said on Friday the region's police chief would retire following mounting criticism for the force's recommendation to ban soccer fans of Israel's Maccabi from attending a game at Aston Villa last year.

Background of the Fan Ban

The ban caused a diplomatic dispute, coming shortly after an antisemitic attack that killed two men at a synagogue in northwest England and when tensions were high because of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Government and Community Reactions

Chief constable Craig Guildford's immediate retirement followed his force's recommendation for a ban on away fans from the Europa League match in central England, police and crime commissioner Simon Foster said.

Outcome of the November Match

His retirement comes just days after interior minister Shabana Mahmood said she no longer had confidence in him after a report by the police watchdog.

"The findings of the Chief Inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police," Mahmood said in a statement following the announcement. "By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today."

The decision to ban Israeli fans ahead of the November 6 game in Birmingham was condemned by both the British and Israeli governments. Jewish community leaders accused the force of misrepresenting intelligence and undermining public confidence.

The game in November went ahead without major disruptions, though police made 11 arrests when Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters demonstrated outside the stadium.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by Michael Holden)