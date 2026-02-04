UK power firm SSE forecasts lower earnings amid network upgrades
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 4, 2026
SSE forecasts lower earnings due to network upgrades and weather, projecting 144-152 pence per share for 2026, down from 160.9 pence last year.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - British utility SSE forecast annual adjusted earnings below last year on Wednesday, as it operates against a backdrop of mixed weather conditions while advancing its five‑year plan to upgrade the UK’s electricity networks.
The company expects adjusted earnings per share between 144 and 152 pence for the year ending 2026, compared with the 160.9 pence reported last year.
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is a company's profit divided by its number of outstanding shares, adjusted for one-time items, providing a clearer view of financial performance.
Network upgrades refer to improvements made to a company's infrastructure to enhance efficiency, reliability, and capacity, often involving technology enhancements and system expansions.
Weather conditions can significantly impact energy production and consumption, influencing supply levels, pricing, and overall market stability.
Explore more articles in the Finance category