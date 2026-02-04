Novo Nordisk sees 'painful' US price cuts for Wegovy as investment in the future
Novo Nordisk's CEO calls US Wegovy price cuts 'painful' but sees them as future investments, increasing drug accessibility amid a tough market.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk CEO Mike Doustdar said on Wednesday that the price reductions for its obesity drug Wegovy in the U.S. are "painful" for the company's financial results but he hopes that they will be an investment in the future as many more people will be able to get access to the medicines as a result.
Doustdar was speaking with journalists after the company on Tuesday gave a far worse-than-expected outlook for 2026 and flagged a tough weight-loss market battle ahead as prices come under pressure.
