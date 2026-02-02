UK police review reports of alleged misconduct by Mandelson after Epstein files release
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
UK police are reviewing misconduct allegations against Peter Mandelson following the Epstein files release to determine if they warrant a criminal investigation.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - UK police said they are reviewing reports of alleged misconduct to determine if they meet the threshold for a criminal investigation, following calls to probe former UK ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
"Following this release (of Epstein files) and subsequent media reporting, the Met has received a number of reports relating to alleged misconduct in a public office," Ella Marriott, commander of the Met police, said in a statement on Monday.
"The reports will all be reviewed to determine if they meet the criminal threshold for investigation."
