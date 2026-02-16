UK PM says government must 'go faster' on defence spending
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 16, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 16, 2026
UK PM Keir Starmer stresses the need to accelerate defence spending, aiming to reach 3% of GDP. Current commitments require faster implementation.
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday the government must "go faster" on defence spending, when asked about a media report suggesting it was considering bringing forward the date by which it would spend 3% of economic output on defence.
"We need to step up...we need to go faster (on defence spending). We've obviously made commitments already... but it goes beyond just how much you spend," Starmer said.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Writing by Catarina Demony;Editing by Alistair Smout)
The article discusses UK PM Keir Starmer's call to accelerate defence spending, targeting 3% of GDP.
Defence spending is crucial for national security and meeting international commitments.
Keir Starmer is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Explore more articles in the Finance category