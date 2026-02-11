Siemens Appoints Peter Koerte as Head of Smart Infrastructure Division

Leadership Changes at Siemens

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens AG said on Wednesday it had appointed Chief Technology Officer Peter Koerte to take over as head of its Smart Infrastructure division from July, replacing the current head Matthias Rebellius, who will step down from the board.

Peter Koerte's New Role

At the same time, it said Veronika Bienert, responsible for the services portfolio of Siemens Financial Services, whose appointment as chief financial officer was announced last year, would begin her new job from April 1.

Succession Planning and Transformation

“With these decisions, the Supervisory Board is ensuring orderly and smooth succession planning for the Managing Board and setting the course for the next phase of our transformation into ONE Tech Company," Supervisory Board Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe said in a statement.

Impact on Siemens Financial Services

In his current role as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Koerte has played a key role in developing Siemens' AI portfolio, the company said.

The departure of Rebellius and outgoing CFO Ralf Thomas will see the managing board cut from seven members to five, it said.

