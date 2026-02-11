Siemens names Koerte to lead smart infrastructure division
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 11, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 11, 2026
Siemens appoints Peter Koerte as head of Smart Infrastructure, replacing Matthias Rebellius. Veronika Bienert to become CFO, reducing the board size.
BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens AG said on Wednesday it had appointed Chief Technology Officer Peter Koerte to take over as head of its Smart Infrastructure division from July, replacing the current head Matthias Rebellius, who will step down from the board.
At the same time, it said Veronika Bienert, responsible for the services portfolio of Siemens Financial Services, whose appointment as chief financial officer was announced last year, would begin her new job from April 1.
“With these decisions, the Supervisory Board is ensuring orderly and smooth succession planning for the Managing Board and setting the course for the next phase of our transformation into ONE Tech Company," Supervisory Board Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe said in a statement.
In his current role as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Koerte has played a key role in developing Siemens' AI portfolio, the company said.
The departure of Rebellius and outgoing CFO Ralf Thomas will see the managing board cut from seven members to five, it said.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Succession planning is a strategy for passing on leadership roles and ensuring that key positions within an organization are filled with qualified individuals.
A Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is an executive responsible for overseeing the technological direction of a company, ensuring that technology aligns with business goals.
A financial services division is a segment of a company that provides financial products and services, including banking, investments, and insurance.
A board of directors is a group of individuals elected to represent shareholders and oversee the activities of a company, providing guidance and strategic direction.
Innovation in business refers to the process of creating new ideas, products, or methods that improve efficiency, effectiveness, or competitive advantage.
Explore more articles in the Finance category