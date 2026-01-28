Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Debenhams Group lifts its 2025 profit forecast, driven by strong brand performance and effective turnaround strategies.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Debenhams Group on Wednesday lifted its expectations for 2025 adjusted core profit, helped by strong performances across its brands and gains from its turnaround efforts, including PrettyLittleThing (PLT), which it now plans to retain.
Last year, the British online retailer announced plans to sell PLT as a part of an ongoing cost-cutting strategy to boost profits and reduce debt. While it now plans to retain the brand, Debenhams said it continues to progress the sale of non-core assets.
"Given the success we are seeing with (PLT's) turnaround, the momentum it is building and the substantial opportunity ahead as a fashion-led marketplace, the brand will be retained," Debenhams said in a statement.
The company, which rebranded from Boohoo last March, now expects adjusted core profit for the 12-month period through February 28 of about 50 million pounds ($69.10 million), up from its previous forecast of roughly 45 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7236 pounds)
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Adjusted core profit refers to a company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for non-recurring items. It provides a clearer view of a company's operational performance.
Turnaround efforts are strategic actions taken by a company to improve its performance, often after a period of decline. These can include restructuring, cost-cutting, and enhancing operational efficiency.
