UK retailer Debenhams lifts annual profit forecast, to retain PLT brand

Debenhams Profit Forecast and Brand Strategy

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Debenhams Group on Wednesday lifted its expectations for 2025 adjusted core profit, helped by strong performances across its brands and gains from its turnaround efforts, including PrettyLittleThing (PLT), which it now plans to retain.

Turnaround Efforts and Financial Performance

Last year, the British online retailer announced plans to sell PLT as a part of an ongoing cost-cutting strategy to boost profits and reduce debt. While it now plans to retain the brand, Debenhams said it continues to progress the sale of non-core assets.

Retention of PLT Brand

"Given the success we are seeing with (PLT's) turnaround, the momentum it is building and the substantial opportunity ahead as a fashion-led marketplace, the brand will be retained," Debenhams said in a statement.

The company, which rebranded from Boohoo last March, now expects adjusted core profit for the 12-month period through February 28 of about 50 million pounds ($69.10 million), up from its previous forecast of roughly 45 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7236 pounds)

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)