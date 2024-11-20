Top Stories
UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Feb 2023, ONS says
Published : 3 days ago, on
LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose at the fastest pace since February 2023 in the 12 months to September, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The average house price in the United Kingdom in September was 2.9% higher than a year earlier at 292,000 pounds ($370,000), accelerating from a 2.7% annual increase in August.
Private sector rents in October were 8.7% higher than a year earlier, the biggest annual increase since May.
($1 = 0.7895 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)
Global Banking & Finance Review
