Published : , on

PARIS (Reuters) – French steelworkers in two northern French cities went on strike on Wednesday, the CFDT union told Reuters, following steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s warning of two potential plant closures in northern France affecting some 130 workers.

The potential closures are due to problems in the European auto industry and high raw material and energy costs, the company said.

European industries have continued to struggle to recover as gas and power prices remain high, with the steelmaker the latest company in the region to announce job cuts and closures.

The steel company’s announcement comes two weeks after French tyre maker Michelin announced that it was closing two French sites.

German automaker Volkswagen has also warned of possible factory closures.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)