LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British house prices unexpectedly fell by 0.6% in December to finish 2025 just 0.3% higher than the year before, the weakest annual growth since March 2024, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a monthly house price increase of 0.2% and an annual rise of 1.1%.

"While this may feel like a subdued close to the housing market in 2025, overall activity levels were resilient over the last year and broadly in line with the pre-pandemic average," Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said.

"Various forces are poised to somewhat buoy the market heading into 2026. While December's monthly fall in prices was likely related to uncertainty in the latter part of the year, this should now be starting to unwind."

Rival mortgage lender Nationwide's measure of house prices, published last week, fell by 0.4% in December alone while its estimate of annual house price growth was the weakest since April 2024.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sarah Young and Kate Holton)