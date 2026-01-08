Shell sticks to LNG output outlook, warns of chemicals loss
Shell sticks to LNG output outlook, warns of chemicals loss
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shell narrowed its projected range for fourth-quarter liquefied natural gas production but kept it within previous guidance, it said in a trading update on Thursday, as it warned of a loss in its chemicals business.
It said its chemicals and products segment's earnings will be below break-even in the fourth quarter, dragged down by chemicals margins seen to be falling to $140 a metric ton from $160 in the third quarter, a tax adjustment and significantly lower trading results.
Shell expects to liquefy between 7.5 million tons and 7.9 million tons of LNG, within the range of a previously forecast 7.4 million to 8 million tons.
It forecast its indicative refining margin to rise to $14 a barrel in the fourth quarter from $12 in the previous quarter.
