Experian Chair Mike Rogers to retire after nine years
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 8, 2026
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Credit data company Experian on Thursday said that Chair Mike Rogers has confirmed his intention to retire, having completed nine years on the board.
The company said that it has commenced the process to appoint a successor to Rogers.
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
