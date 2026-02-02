UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
The UK has expelled a Russian diplomat in response to Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat, citing unjustified accusations of spying.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, responding to what it called Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" decision to expel a British diplomat last month over accusations of spying.
