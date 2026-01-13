Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 13, 2026
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Yvette Cooper on Tuesday condemned the Iranian leadership for what she described as the "horrendous and brutal killing" of protesters, saying Britain had summoned the Iranian ambassador to underline the gravity of the situation.
"The United Kingdom condemns in the strongest of terms the horrendous and brutal killing of Iranian protesters, and we demand that the Iranian authorities respect the fundamental rights and freedoms of their citizens," Cooper told parliament.
She said her office had called in the Iranian ambassador to Britain to underline "the gravity of this moment and to call Iran to answer for the horrific reports that we are hearing."
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Iran acknowledged about 2,000 deaths during two weeks of nationwide protests over economic hardship, as the U.S. considers new tariffs and possible military action.
Cooper told lawmakers Britain would bring forward legislation to implement full and further sanctions and sectoral measures against Iran.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by William James)
