UK calls on Israel to reverse its move to expand control over West Bank
February 9, 2026
February 9, 2026
The UK urges Israel to reverse its West Bank expansion, citing international law concerns and joining Saudi Arabia and UAE in criticism.
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday called on Israel to reverse its decision to expand control over the West Bank, joining Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in criticising the move.
"The UK strongly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank," the British government said. Critics have said Israel's move to ease settlement expansion and widen its powers in the West Bank went in the direction of annexing occupied land.
"Any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately," the British government added.
(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Chris Reese)
Annexation is the formal act of acquiring territory by a state, often through force or coercion, which may lead to disputes and conflicts under international law.
