Olympics-Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych says banned by IOC from wearing helmet showing athletes killed in war
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 9, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 9, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 9, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 9, 2026
Ukrainian athlete Heraskevych was banned by the IOC from wearing a helmet honoring fallen athletes, citing Rule 50 against political demonstrations.
MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian skeleton competitor Vladyslav Heraskevych said on Monday he had been told by an IOC representative that he was banned from wearing a helmet at the Milano Cortina Games showing images of the country's athletes killed during the war in Ukraine.
He said Toshio Tsurunaga, IOC representative in charge of communications between athletes, national Olympic committees and the IOC, had gone to the Athletes' Village to tell him.
”He said it’s because of rule 50," said Heraskevych.
Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter states: "No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas."
(Repiorting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris and Clare Fallon)
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is the governing body of the Olympic Movement, responsible for organizing the Olympic Games and promoting the Olympic values worldwide.
A skeleton athlete is a competitor in the winter sport of skeleton, where individuals make timed runs while sliding head-first on a small sled down a narrow, twisting track.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category