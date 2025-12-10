US Senator Warren asks UBS for details of any Bessent talks, Bloomberg reports

ZURICH, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth ‍Warren ‌has written a letter to UBS requesting ⁠that it provide ‌details on any discussions the Swiss bank may have had with Treasury Secretary Scott ⁠Bessent, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Warren ​asked UBS chairman Colm Kelleher ‌for a summary of ⁠interactions with U.S. officials over a potential relocation of the bank's headquarters ​to the United States and any incentives the bank may have requested or been offered, Bloomberg said.

UBS declined to ​comment ‍on whether ​the letter existed or what it contained.

"As we have said repeatedly, we want to continue to operate successfully as a global bank out of Switzerland," UBS ⁠said in a statement.

UBS in November reaffirmed it is committed ​to its Swiss base in response to a report that Kelleher and Bessent had privately discussed ‌moving the bank's headquarters to the U.S.

