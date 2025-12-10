Home > Headlines > US Senator Warren asks UBS for details of any Bessent talks, Bloomberg reports
Headlines

US Senator Warren asks UBS for details of any Bessent talks, Bloomberg reports

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 10, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

ZURICH, ‌Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth ‍Warren ‌has written a letter to UBS requesting ⁠that it provide ‌details on any discussions the Swiss bank may have had with Treasury Secretary Scott ⁠Bessent, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Warren ​asked UBS chairman Colm Kelleher ‌for a summary of ⁠interactions with U.S. officials over a potential relocation of the bank's headquarters ​to the United States and any incentives the bank may have requested or been offered, Bloomberg said.

UBS declined to ​comment ‍on whether ​the letter existed or what it contained.

"As we have said repeatedly, we want to continue to operate successfully as a global bank out of Switzerland," UBS ⁠said in a statement.

UBS in November reaffirmed it is committed ​to its Swiss base in response to a report that Kelleher and Bessent had privately discussed ‌moving the bank's headquarters to the U.S.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Related Posts
Russian prosecutors ask court to seize assets of US fund NCH Capital, Kommersant says
Russian prosecutors ask court to seize assets of US fund NCH Capital, Kommersant says
Swiss government to hold press conference on U.S. tariffs
Swiss government to hold press conference on U.S. tariffs
ECB to stay on hold through end of 2026 on expected stable economic outlook - Reuters poll
ECB to stay on hold through end of 2026 on expected stable economic outlook - Reuters poll
UNESCO recognition fuels Italy's culinary pride despite fears of tourist trap
UNESCO recognition fuels Italy's culinary pride despite fears of tourist trap
German cabinet approves draft biofuels law, food-based ingredient use to continue
German cabinet approves draft biofuels law, food-based ingredient use to continue
Croatia signs MoU with Germany to buy Leopard 2A8 tanks
Croatia signs MoU with Germany to buy Leopard 2A8 tanks
Leaders of coalition of the willing on Ukraine to meet on Thursday
Leaders of coalition of the willing on Ukraine to meet on Thursday
UK's Starmer says Europe is 'strong' and united behind Ukraine
UK's Starmer says Europe is 'strong' and united behind Ukraine
Protesting Greek farmers disrupt port operations as nationwide blockades persist
Protesting Greek farmers disrupt port operations as nationwide blockades persist
Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's extradition request for Russian over Beirut blast
Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's extradition request for Russian over Beirut blast
UK medicine rebate rate to drop in 2026 after US pharma deal
UK medicine rebate rate to drop in 2026 after US pharma deal
Putin meets Indonesia's Prabowo to discuss military and energy ties, wheat exports
Putin meets Indonesia's Prabowo to discuss military and energy ties, wheat exports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Latest EU proposal to fund Ukraine is closest yet to international law, Lagarde says

Latest EU proposal to fund Ukraine is closest yet to international law, Lagarde says

Russia hits gas transport system in Ukraine's Odesa region, Kyiv says

Russia hits gas transport system in Ukraine's Odesa region, Kyiv says

ECB may lift growth outlook again, Lagarde says

ECB may lift growth outlook again, Lagarde says

UK's Reeves vents her frustration at leaks of her budget

UK's Reeves vents her frustration at leaks of her budget

Powerful German union calls for Dassault's expulsion from fighter jet programme

Powerful German union calls for Dassault's expulsion from fighter jet programme

Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI

Airbus wins €50 million contract to deploy French military AI

Duchess Meghan sends letter to father, criticises Daily Mail's presence at his bedside

Duchess Meghan sends letter to father, criticises Daily Mail's presence at his bedside

Analysis-EU sustainability cutbacks make low-carbon leaders harder to spot

Analysis-EU sustainability cutbacks make low-carbon leaders harder to spot

Austrian ex-billionaire Benko's fraud trial focuses on luxury watches

Austrian ex-billionaire Benko's fraud trial focuses on luxury watches

Nonna was right! Italian cuisine wins a place on UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Nonna was right! Italian cuisine wins a place on UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Europe's EV sector warns about 'efforts to dilute' EU emissions targets

Europe's EV sector warns about 'efforts to dilute' EU emissions targets

UN human rights office in 'survival mode' amid major funding cuts

UN human rights office in 'survival mode' amid major funding cuts

View All Headlines Posts
;