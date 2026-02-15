Uber expands into 7 new European markets in food-delivery push, FT reports
Uber is expanding its food delivery services to seven European countries, aiming for $1 billion in bookings over three years.
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Uber plans to roll out its delivery business into seven new European countries this year, as tech groups ramp up their efforts in the multibillion-euro food-delivery market, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The U.S.-based company will launch services in markets including Czech Republic, Greece and Romania as part of a move it hopes will deliver an additional $1 billion in gross bookings over the next three years, the report said.
Susan Anderson, global head of delivery at Uber, told the newspaper it was time to "raise the bar, shake things up and deliver better value across the category".
According to the report, the move will also see penetration into Austria, Denmark, Finland and Norway.
Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Earlier this week, Uber agreed to acquire the delivery arm of Turkey's Getir from Emirati-controlling shareholder Mubadala to expand its Turkish footprint.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry)
