China's Wang Yi meets Canada foreign minister at Munich forum, Xinhua says
China's Wang Yi and Canada's Anita Anand met at the Munich Security Conference, marking a new era in relations after Prime Minister Mark Carney's successful visit to China.
HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, at the Munich Security Conference and praised Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent visit to China as "fruitful", state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.
Anand said the visit had been a "great success" and opened a new era of Canada-China relations, Xinhua said.
