Two suspects in attempted killing of Russian general 'will soon be interrogated', Kommersant newspaper cites source
MOSCOW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Two suspects in the attempted assassination of top Russian military intelligence general Vladimir Alekseyev "will soon be interrogated," the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the investigation.
After interrogation, the suspects will be charged, the newspaper reported.
Russia has not officially reported the detention of the suspects.
