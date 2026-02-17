Two Polish airports closed temporarily over military operations, air agency says
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Poland temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports due to military operations responding to Russian air strikes on Ukraine.
WARSAW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Authorities in Poland have temporarily closed airports in Rzeszow and Lublin because of military aviation operations, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said on Tuesday.
Polish commanders said military aviation operations began in the country's airspace due to strikes by the Russian Federation's long-range air forces on Ukrainian territory.
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Military aviation refers to the use of aircraft by armed forces for various purposes, including combat, transport, and reconnaissance.
An air navigation service is a service that provides guidance and control to aircraft in flight, ensuring safe and efficient air traffic management.
The Polish Air Navigation Services Agency is responsible for managing air traffic and ensuring the safety of civil aviation in Poland.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category